Reminder: Saturday is a Flash Dinea day in Wichita
The weekend for Wichita's first "Flash Dine" event has arrived. A giant, upscale picnic planned by the Yellowbrick Street Team , a group whose goal is to make Wichita "more livable and lovable" through small-scale efforts, is scheduled to happen Saturday, and there's still time to get involved.
