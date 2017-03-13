Ranchers plan Wichita Union Stockyards event center, steakhouse

In about 30 days, Mike and Tina Andra will start construction on the first phase of their Wichita Union Stockyards on 40 acres at 6425 W. MacArthur, which is approximately where Cowskin Creek crosses the Chisholm Trail. In about 30 days, Mike and Tina Andra will start construction on the first phase of their Wichita Union Stockyards on 40 acres at 6425 W. MacArthur, which is approximately where Cowskin Creek crosses the Chisholm Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.