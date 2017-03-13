Ranchers plan Wichita Union Stockyards event center, steakhouse
In about 30 days, Mike and Tina Andra will start construction on the first phase of their Wichita Union Stockyards on 40 acres at 6425 W. MacArthur, which is approximately where Cowskin Creek crosses the Chisholm Trail. In about 30 days, Mike and Tina Andra will start construction on the first phase of their Wichita Union Stockyards on 40 acres at 6425 W. MacArthur, which is approximately where Cowskin Creek crosses the Chisholm Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mks (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mon
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 9
|clb
|6
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC