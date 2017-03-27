Rain to continue in Wichita today
Coming off a stormy, rainy night Tuesday into Wednesday, Wichita-area residents can expect more of the same, according to the National Weather Service. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 2 inches of rain had fallen during the previous 24 hours at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
