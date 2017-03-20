Police: Father suspected of killing son, 17, in argument
Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile discusses the Sunday night fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wichita State sucks
|18 hr
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|23 hr
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC