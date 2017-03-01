Plan to flush evidence backfires when marijuana clogs toilet

Two college wrestlers from the Wichita area were arrested by Great Bend police on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to flush a "large quantity" of marijuana down a toilet. Barton County Community College students Devon Baker and Sean Taborsky, both 19, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police executed a search warrant for drugs for a residence in the 100 block of Stone Street, according to a news release from the Great Bend Police Department.

