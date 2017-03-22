Peruvian woman charged with identity crimes in Wichita
A woman from Peru who came to the United States in 2005 on a visitor's visa has been charged with identity theft and document fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. Jennifer Leyva, 35, who has lived in Wichita since at least 2013, is alleged to have used at least three different identities to get jobs at several area businesses, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC