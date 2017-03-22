Peruvian woman charged with identity ...

Peruvian woman charged with identity crimes in Wichita

A woman from Peru who came to the United States in 2005 on a visitor's visa has been charged with identity theft and document fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. Jennifer Leyva, 35, who has lived in Wichita since at least 2013, is alleged to have used at least three different identities to get jobs at several area businesses, according to a news release.

