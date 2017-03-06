Parents of missing Wichita woman remain determined to find her
When the forecast called for inclement weather seven weeks ago, Liz Anderson sent a text urging her daughter to stay home and avoid the potentially icy, rain-slicked and hazardous roads. In a reply text, the 20-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student from Wichita said she would comply with her mother's wishes and simply stay put.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|11 hr
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Sun
|klondike89
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Feb 27
|Zipper King
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC