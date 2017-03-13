One last chance to audition for Wichita Grand Opera
If you missed auditions for the Wichita Grand Opera's production of "Noah's Flood" last month, you'll have one more chance before the show must go on. The Wichita Grand Opera is staging a production of "Noah's Flood" in June, and it's holding auditions for children and adults from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich.
