Once-favorite Wichita restaurant getting a one-night revival
Last spring, the onetime owner of a onetime popular Wichita restaurant - Willie C's Cafe - brought the restaurant and many of its most popular dishes back to life for a one-night buffet . The event was a hit, to put it mildly.
