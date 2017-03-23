Non-severe storms could make way to Wichita
Storms are expected to roll into the greater Wichita area Sunday afternoon, but they aren't expected to be severe. "The potential for severe weather does extend up into the Wichita metro area," said Chance Hayes, a meteorologist at the service's Wichita location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC