No leads yet in shooting on Wichitaa s north side

Police have no suspects and no leads yet in a drive-by shooting that struck a north Wichita home with eight people inside early Thursday morning. A 44-year-old woman called 911 at about 4:45 a.m. to report that her house, in the 2500 block of East Eighth, had been hit by a bullet, Officer Paul Cruz said.

