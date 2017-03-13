No joke: Wichita comedian wins more t...

No joke: Wichita comedian wins more than $60,000 on a Wheel of Fortunea

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The 35-year-old Aalders, who works as a used car salesman by day and a standup comedian by night, won $63,750 on Wednesday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." "I'm not sure, really," he said.

Wichita, KS

