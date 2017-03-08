Mom: Missing Wichita womana s car found in river; body inside
The car belonging to missing Wichita woman Toni Anderson was found early Friday night in the Missouri River next to Parkville, Mo., her mother said. "We just got the news - there's a body in her car," Liz Anderson said, sobbing, as she spoke on her cellphone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Thu
|clb
|6
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Thu
|Paula
|3
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Wed
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC