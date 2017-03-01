Mississippi, Kansas authorities sort out deadly crime spree

This photo provided by Via Christi Health shows convenience store clerk Riley Juel recuperating at the hospital in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, March 2, 2017, a day after being shot by a fugitive on a multi-state crime spree. Alex Deaton was arrested Wednesday near Wilson, Kan., suspected of killing two people in Mississippi and shooting another in New Mexico and Juel in Kansas before he was captured.

