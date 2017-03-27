Mission Aviation Fellowship to bring relief plane to Wichita
In an isolated part of Papua, Indonesia, pilot Jeremiah Hartin banked the plane, looking down at a grass-roofed hut far below. It was Hartin's job to fly Christian missionaries into remote locations, reaching groups such as the Korowai and Moi tribes, according to an article written by the Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 27
|caring hearts
|1
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC