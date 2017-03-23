March supporting President Trump, others set for Saturday in Wichita
Part of a nationwide event supporting President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, veterans, military and first responders will be held Saturday in Wichita. The M.A.G.A. March starts at 2 p.m. at 510 N. Main in downtown Wichita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC