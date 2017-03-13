Man killed by police had gun, turned toward officers, department says

A man who was shot by police Saturday and later died had drawn a gun and was turning toward officers when he was shot, according to a statement from Wichita police. Officers were sent to the Lamp Lighter Mobile Home Park, 2320 E. MacArthur, in south Wichita, shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday in response to a disturbance that included a 25-year-old man who had pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill both of them, according to a statement sent out by police Sunday afternoon.

