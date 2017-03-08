Man gets new trial after judge nods off
In this June 2, 2009 file photo, Judge Ben Burgess presides over a hearing in Wichita, Kan. A Kansas appellate court says a man convicted of assault and weapons charges deserves a new trial because his trial judge fell asleep during testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Thu
|clb
|6
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Thu
|Paula
|3
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Wed
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC