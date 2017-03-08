Man charged with second-degree murder in teena s shooting death
Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged a Wichita man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy last week. Fabian Juan Griffin, 43, was arrested after Casey James Lawrukiewicz was shot once in the head just before midnight Friday at an address in the 1700 block of South Yale.
