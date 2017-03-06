Man Accused in Teenager's Shooting De...

Man Accused in Teenager's Shooting Death in Wichita

A Wichita, Kansas, man is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in what police say was a case of unsafe handling of a firearm. KSNW-TV reports that 42-year-old Fabian Griffin is charged with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

