Man, 23, shot in stomach near Central...

Man, 23, shot in stomach near Central and Washington

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police on Wednesday still had few details about a shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the hospital with a bullet to his stomach Tuesday night. But it appears the man was shot in the 900 block of North Cleveland, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Tue Bryan Wooten is a... 7
mks (Jan '11) Tue USS LIBERTY 101
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Mon Annonimus 179
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted Mar 13 Paula 5
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Mar 8 Zipper King 3
missing child Christian Goodrich Mar 6 Kelly 3
Drugs in central ks Mar 5 klondike89 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC