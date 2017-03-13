Man, 23, shot in stomach near Central and Washington
Wichita police on Wednesday still had few details about a shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the hospital with a bullet to his stomach Tuesday night. But it appears the man was shot in the 900 block of North Cleveland, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Tue
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC