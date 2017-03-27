Magician David Blaine to perform at Wichita Orpheum
Magician, illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine will perform at Wichita's Orpheum Theatre in June as part of his first-ever North American tour, the venue announced Monday. Blaine's performance in Wichita, scheduled for June 12, is one of 40 stops on a tour produced by Live Nation.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
