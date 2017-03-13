Longtime Wichita restaurant forced to temporarily close after fire
An overnight fire in the kitchen at Byblos , the longtime favorite Mediterranean restaurant at 3088 W. 13th St., will keep the restaurant closed for two or three weeks, owner Rania Taha said. Although fire officials are still investigating, Taha said, it looks like a pot on the stove caught fire overnight.
