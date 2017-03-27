Kneaders Bakery and Cafe to open on e...

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe to open on east side

12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Utah-based Kneaders Bakery and Cafe is entering the Kansas market with plans for multiple sites, the first of which will be at Laham Development's property at 1821 N. Rock Road. "We're really excited about delivering the Kneaders concept to the Kansas market," says Brad Giles , director of acquisition and development for Four Foods Group .

