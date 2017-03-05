Kansas town largely moving on year after mass shooting

A year since a gunman killed three people and wounded 14 others at a lawn equipment factory, residents of the plant's central Kansas town say they've not forgotten the carnage but are moving on. Many in Hesston credit the town's resilience after the Feb. 25, 2016, bloodshed at the Excel Industries plant to the non-violent tenets of the locally predominant Mennonite faith, which kept Hesston from becoming embroiled in debate over gun control that has followed other mass shootings.

