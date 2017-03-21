Kansas father arrested in shooting de...

Kansas father arrested in shooting death of teenage son

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

A Kansas man was arrested on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his teenage son, police officials said Monday.Glen Farrow, 41, was a... - Passengers travelling on certain airlines from countries in the Middle East and Africa to the United States will no longer be allowed to carry-on some ele... Maybe you'd like to bring in a load of stocker calves this spring, or you're interested in buying some bred heifers to grow the herd. You'll need grazing area to make it happe... Nebraska senior third baseman MJ Knighten was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wichita State sucks Mon Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mon spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
mks (Jan '11) Mar 14 USS LIBERTY 101
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Mar 13 Annonimus 179
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted Mar 13 Paula 5
News Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm... Mar 12 Solarman 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,212 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC