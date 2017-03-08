Hymnal page survives fire
When Charlie Gibson, 16, pulled up outside her burned home, she found a single hymnal page that her family says represents their strong faith that has kept them going through the losses from the fires. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, volunteers Robin Boos and Shawn Ryan fed some of the calves orphaned by wildfires, using a bottle to try to get them strong enough to move on.
