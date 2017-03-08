Homicide victim, 83, assaulted by son in parking lot, police say

An 83-year-old Winfield man whose death was ruled a homicide by the coroner's office earlier this month was visiting his 57-year-old son when his son attacked him, Wichita police said Wednesday. The Eagle first reported Monday that Wendell Hendricks' death on Feb. 9 had been deemed a homicide by the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

