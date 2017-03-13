'He went on a long ride': Owner jumps on back as suspect pulls off with his truck
A stolen truck pulling a trailer with a Bobcat loaded on it crashed Tuesday night at the northwest corner of Oliver and MacArthur after the driver swerved to avoid tire-deflation devices during a police chase. He walked out of Atwoods in Andover on Tuesday night only to see his truck - and the Bobcat skid loader it was pulling in a trailer - leaving the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Tue
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC