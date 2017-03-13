'He went on a long ride': Owner jumps...

'He went on a long ride': Owner jumps on back as suspect pulls off with his truck

12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A stolen truck pulling a trailer with a Bobcat loaded on it crashed Tuesday night at the northwest corner of Oliver and MacArthur after the driver swerved to avoid tire-deflation devices during a police chase. He walked out of Atwoods in Andover on Tuesday night only to see his truck - and the Bobcat skid loader it was pulling in a trailer - leaving the parking lot.

