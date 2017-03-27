Haysville man injured after being dragged by own car on I-135

A Haysville man was injured when he was dragged by his own car on I-135 in south Wichita on Thursday night, authorities said. The 43-year-old man got out of his Kia Sportage at about 6:40 p.m. in the inside lane of southbound I-135 at the Lincoln exit, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.