Governor names 2017 Humanitarians of the Year Governor Sam Brownback...
Governor Sam Brownback and Lieutenant Governor Dr. Jeff Coyler have named Dr. Luther Fry as one of three Humanitarians of the Year. Dr. Fry is being recognized for his extensive charity care, helping those who had been denied eye care because of the inability to pay.
