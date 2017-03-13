George Lopez, D.L. Hughley will combine for live show in Wichita
Comedy legends George Lopez and D.L. Hughley will combine for extra laughs in a live show May 20, Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday. Lopez, who is known for his late-night sitcom, is touring with Hughley, star and namesake of the ABC show, "The Hughleys."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|7 hr
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 9
|clb
|6
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC