George Lopez, D.L. Hughley will combine for live show in Wichita
Comedy legends George Lopez and D.L. Hughley will team up for extra laughs in a live show May 20, Intrust Bank Arena announced Monday. Lopez, known for his late-night sitcom, is touring with Hughley, star and namesake of the ABC show "The Hughleys."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC