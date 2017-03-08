Gander Mountain to keep open Wichita store during bankruptcy

Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization Friday and will close 32 stores, but not its downtown Wichita store. The St. Paul, Minn.-based outdoor and sporting goods retailer said in a news release that the bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota was "the result of an in-depth review of the company's strategic options undertaken in recent months."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.