Gander Mountain to keep open Wichita store during bankruptcy
Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization Friday and will close 32 stores, but not its downtown Wichita store. The St. Paul, Minn.-based outdoor and sporting goods retailer said in a news release that the bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota was "the result of an in-depth review of the company's strategic options undertaken in recent months."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Thu
|clb
|6
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Thu
|Paula
|3
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Wed
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC