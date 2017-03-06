Fugitive wanted in decade-old Wichita killing charged with murder

A fugitive arrested last month in connection with a decade-old Wichita homicide was in court Monday to hear that he has been formally charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Rogelio Reyes, 29, was wanted in the September 2007 killing of Avelino Galvez, who was shot after pulling into the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 1610 E. Lincoln.

