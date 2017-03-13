Foundation raises $75,000 for injured officer A Wichita police...
The Fraternal Order of Police created the Honore Adversis Foundation to help officers and their families who are dealing with hardships. The foundation has had a number of fundraising events on behalf of Officer Arterburn.
