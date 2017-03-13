First day of school? Holiday break? No dates yet for Wichita students
The Wichita school board has yet to approve next year's calendar, in part because officials still have to decide whether to continue a cost-cutting measure that made school days longer . "The uncertainty of school funding from the state a along with carefully going through all the feedback from the school calendar survey , are reasons for the delay," said district spokeswoman Susan Arensman.
