Fiesta, forum try to ease immigration fears in Wichita
Camila Lopez smiles for the camera with her Folklorico St. Patrick's dance group at the Evergreen community forum Saturday afternoon. The Folklorico St. Patrick's dance group entertains the crowd during the Evergreen community forum Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|12 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC