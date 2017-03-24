Father charged in fatal shooting of h...

Father charged in fatal shooting of his 17-year-old son in Wichita

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Wichita Eagle reports that 41-year-old Glen Farrow is jailed in Sedgwick County on $150,000 bond. He was charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the death Sunday of Michael Farrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Mar 22 fearful 23
Wichita State sucks Mar 20 Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mar 20 spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
mks (Jan '11) Mar 14 USS LIBERTY 101
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Mar 13 Annonimus 179
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted Mar 13 Paula 5
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC