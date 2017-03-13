During Sunshine Week, here are a few things Wichita could do
The City of Wichita says it values open and transparent government, but the city lags far behind in providing information and records to citizens. The City of Wichita is proud to be an open and transparent governmental agency, its officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice For Liberty in Wichita.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|25 min
|Texxy
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC