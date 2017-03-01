Downtown Wichita tax base is not growing
There's been much investment in downtown Wichita, we're told, but the assessed value of property isn't rising. Wichita city leaders have promoted public investment in downtown Wichita as wise because it will increase the tax base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice For Liberty in Wichita.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mon
|Zipper King
|1
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mon
|concerned cousin
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC