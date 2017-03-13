Detective describes her encounter with accused killer
Detective Michelle Tennyson describes her interrogation of Yesenia Sesmas. Sesmas is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the Nov. 17 shooting death of Laura Abarca, 27; the kidnapping of Abarca's 6-day-old daughter; and interfering with parental custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC