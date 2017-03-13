Detective describes her encounter wit...

Detective describes her encounter with accused killer

11 hrs ago

Detective Michelle Tennyson describes her interrogation of Yesenia Sesmas. Sesmas is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in the Nov. 17 shooting death of Laura Abarca, 27; the kidnapping of Abarca's 6-day-old daughter; and interfering with parental custody.

Wichita, KS

