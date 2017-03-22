Demolishing old air terminal? Just do...

Demolishing old air terminal? Just dona t kill workers in the basement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

"Magic Flight," the sculpture in the lobby of the old Mid-Continent Airport terminal, has yet to be moved to the new terminal at Eisenhower National Airport. The Airport Authority will have to tear down the old Mid-Continent Airport terminal without collapsing it on people who will still be working in the basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) 19 hr fearful 23
Wichita State sucks Mar 20 Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mar 20 spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
mks (Jan '11) Mar 14 USS LIBERTY 101
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Mar 13 Annonimus 179
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted Mar 13 Paula 5
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Sedgwick County was issued at March 23 at 10:48AM CDT

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC