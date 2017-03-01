Delta Air Lines unit adds five Wichita-built jets

Delta Air Lines subsidiary Delta Private Jets has acquired five new and used business jets, all of which were manufactured in Wichita. The acquisition includes a new Cessna Citation CJ3+, Citation XLS+, Citation Excel and Citation Sovereign+ - all of which were built at Textron Aviation's Cessna plant on the east side of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

