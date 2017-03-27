DA finds officer's fatal shooting of motorist in 2015 was reasonable
Wichita police Officer Joe Camp's bloodhound, Blue, is trained to track down missing and lost people. Blue demonstrated his abilities at the police training academy in north Wichita.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|2 hr
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Thu
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC