Court ruling could mean millions for Wichita schools a " but not yet

Another landmark ruling on school funding could mean millions for Wichita schools, but district leaders cautioned Thursday that it's unclear when or how that boost would happen. Wichita, the state's largest school district, with about 50,000 students, stands to gain the most from a new school finance formula, particularly if lawmakers pump more money toward poor and at-risk students.

