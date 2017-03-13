Conservative Kansas lawmakers developing flat tax plan
Some conservative lawmakers are pushing for a flat tax that would make everyone pay a 3.9 percent income tax and eliminate most tax breaks, including those for some business owners. Flat tax proponents say a single rate is fairer and would treat taxpayers equally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC