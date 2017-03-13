Commissioners try to silence dissent
When The Eagle reported last April that Sedgwick County commissioner Jim Howell got a local public relations firm removed from a county project, Howell downplayed it as "a misunderstanding." It turns out that wasn't the only time Howell sought to exclude the firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|20 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mon
|Paula
|5
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC