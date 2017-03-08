Cold snap in Wichita area may harm budding trees, plants
Gardeners and landscapers who got an early start, convinced that spring was here for good already, could be in for unwelcome surprises. Low temperatures dipped several degrees below freezing early Sunday morning and could do it again this week, forecasters say.
