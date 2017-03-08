Class by class, homeless man gets clo...

Class by class, homeless man gets closer to building aircraft

9 hrs ago

The homeless man who bicycled from California to Kansas last September to learn how to build airplanes has completed his first technical certifications and could go to work immediately in the aircraft industry if they are hiring. But Keith Callison says he plans to take more classes at Wichita Area Technical College, where he's compiled what the college president says is an impressive 3.7 grade point average.

